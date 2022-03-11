Government commiserates with Apiatse as explosion victims are laid to rest

Regional News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and Chairman of the Appiatse Reconstruction Team, Benito Owusu-Bio has on Friday March 11, 2022 led a delegation from the Ministry and other State officials to commiserate with the Chiefs and people of Appiatse as they bury 7 out of the 13 victims who died from the explosion at Appiatse, which occurred on Thursday, 20th January, 2022.



Speaking on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, at the burial ceremony, Benito Owusu-Bio extended condolences of government and the Ministry to the bereaved families.



"We are here on behalf of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and my Sector Minister who are on an equally important official duty in Dubai, to sympathize with you in this hard time. They send their heart-felt condolences to the Chiefs, people and all the bereaved families. We know this is hard but do take heart".



He bemoaned the sad and sudden situation saying, "This is sad and we hope and pray this doesn't reoccur but as we cry and mourn the dead, we also have to keep in mind that there are others alive who need to be sheltered as soon as possible and we are committed to do this within the shortest possible time"



Benito-Bio who attended the burial ceremony in the company of some members of the Reconstruction Committee announced that within a period of 12 months the new Appiatse Community promised by government will be reconstructed into a Green, sustainable and model community.



The deputy lands minister, on behalf of the Ministry and it's agencies also donated an amount of 30,000 Ghana Cedis to support the burial and funeral rites of the bereaved families.



The seven victims who laid in state during the burial ceremony were, Ekua Nyame 80 years old, Isaac Benyin (45), Isaac Anane (35), Emmanuel Quainoo (29), Justice Kwesi Takwa(21), Michael Afriyie (19) and a fifteen months old baby, Ella Baidoo.



Meanwhile, according to the disaster relief committee, 4 out of the other 6 victims of the total 13 were laid to rest last weekend while the remaining two namely Emmanuel Awingura (24) and Eric Gyimah (24) will be given a private burial by their families in their respective birth homes in the coming days.



Representatives from the bereaved families were given the opportunity to read out tributes in turns and pay their last respects to the deceased.



The Chief of Appiatse, Nana Atta Kwadwo Bremebi expressed his profound gratitude to the President of the Republic, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and all other stakeholders for all efforts towards the rebuilding Appiatse and for sympathizing with them.



He also urged his people to support the project and remain patient as government zooms into the third phase of the project.



The mass burial ceremony which took place at the explosion site in Appiatse, a suburb of Bogoso in the Western Region also had in attendance the Board Chairperson of the Minerals Commission, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi.



Others were the MCE for Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, MP for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe and other sympathisers and mourners.