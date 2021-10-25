Government cannot renege on its responsibility - Tema East MP

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: GNA

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema East Constituency, has said that governments and heads of public institutions cannot renege on their responsibilities and expect their appointees and departmental heads to do magic.



He, therefore, charged the government to support Mr Yohannes Armah Ashitey, the current Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to enable him to fulfil his responsibility and bring about development in Tema.



He said, "I want to commend the government on the appointment of a new MCE, once they have changed the MCE, it's an admission that something has not been done well, so let's see how government supports the current MCE in his term."



Mr Odamtten, who was speaking on the Tema Ghana News Agency (GNA) Industrial News Hub Board Room Dialogue, noted that the Constitution mandates the government to release a minimum of five per cent of the gross domestic revenue for Common Fund Administration.



"As we speak, we are in October and three quarters are in arrears so how do you expect the Assemblies to engage the citizens through town hall meetings or community engagements? he quizzed.



The Tema East Constituency MP indicated; "if the Constitution says every quarter, revenue must be sent to the Common Fund, it was not for nothing.



"An old woman's child who needs scholarship support in the district can rely on the Common Fund, so that we balance the national class system, the state support system can help the vulnerable," he added.



He stated that if the little that must go to the District Assemblies for development and social intervention purposes are not going, then we are really impoverishing the poor and making the rich, richer all the time.



