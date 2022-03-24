Government brags about economic feats amidst crisis

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Ghanaians hit with economic challenges



Government holds cabinet meeting to discuss economy



Finance minister announces measures to address economic challenges



In the face of the current economic challenges, the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has reminded citizens of the capabilities of the ruling New Patriotic Party and their efforts at managing the economy of the country.



Speaking at a press conference to outline measures adopted by government to address the economic challenges, Ken Ofori-Atta said the NPP has over the years proven itself capable of navigating through challenges and steering the economy towards development.



“First, in 2001, the NPP Government led by Former President Kufuor, together with the people of Ghana, brought the country out of severe economic difficulties. Second, in 2017, the NPP Government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with the people of Ghana, brought the country out of the economic doldrums in which we were at the end of 2016. This third time, still under President Akufo-Addo, working together with the people of Ghana, will not be an exception,” the minister said.



He noted that, prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NPP government of President Akufo-Addo had achieved several feats. Some of those he outlined were; the introduction of the Free SHS policy; employing more new teachers, nurses, doctors, Agric extension officers and young graduates than any government in history; achieving an annual average real GDP growth of 7 percent between 2017-2019 - from 3.4 percent in 2016; and maintaining a fiscal deficit below 5 percent of GDP for three consecutive years.



Listing a number of demands he said Ghanaians have been making from government on the economy, Mr Ofori-Atta said the government, despite the many challenges it has had to deal with, has also been able to chalk significant successes in managing the economy.



He further noted that government through the mid-year budget review later this year, will outline some of its successes while remaining focused on ensuring the announced policy measures yield the required results.



“Ladies and gentlemen, our Mid-Year review will reveal the success of what we have done. This will ensure that the structural reforms are crystalised, reduce fiscal dominance and ensure fiscal and monetary policy coherence,” he said.



Read Ken Ofori-Atta's full address below:



