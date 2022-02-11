Government beats retreat on withdrawal and reintroduction of E-Levy in Parliament

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

The majority side in parliament has beat retreat on its earlier announcement that the minister for finance will withdraw and reintroduce the controversial E-Levy bill in the house.



Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin at the end of business week on Friday, February 4, 2022, announced a likely withdrawal of the E-Levy bill.



The Effutu MP indicated that the minister will reintroduce the bill in the house on Friday, February 11, 2022, after its withdrawal.



“Finance Minister has therefore given indication after his nationwide engagement with the citizenry on the Bill of the likelihood of the withdrawal of the Bill and the reintroduction of same on Friday, 11th February, 2022 barring any unforeseen circumstances.



“Speaker, after the withdrawal and reintroduction of the Bill, the Business Committee would programme the Bill for consideration during the course of the Fourth Week of this meeting and members are therefore encouraged to participate fully in the consideration of the Bill for the passing of good piece of legislation for the benefit of all,” the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin had said.





However when Friday came, the minster for finance failed to show up in the house.



Afenyo Markin speaking once again in the chamber of parliament on Friday indicated that the withdrawal of the bill will no longer happen as advertised earlier.



The deputy majority leader disclosed that the finance minister remains on tour conducting regional townhall meetings on the E-Levy.





The proposed 1.5% levy to be imposed on electronic transactions has not received good reception from the Ghanaian populace.



Aside public disaffection for the proposed tax policy, the opposition National Democratic Congress through its minority side has been resisting the passage of the bill into law.



Government expects to generate some GHC6 billion annually from the E-Levy. However according to critics and the opposition, the proposed tax policy holds the potential to compound economic hardship on Ghanaians.