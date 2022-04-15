Government assures Prime Pharmacy of support as it ventures into medicine production

General News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Following the successful opening of their new branch at Bawaleshie, East Legon, Ghana leading Pharmaceutical Company, Prime Pharmacy has announced plans to go into medicine production.



The new branch of Prime Pharmacy which is the 14th branch in the 14th year of the company was opened for business on the Thursday 14th of April, 2022.



According the Board Chair of the Prime Pharmacy, Charles Forson, the companies aim is to make healthcare accessible to all by establishing a three-digit pharmacy across the country.



“It is the vision to be in the three digits in retail pharmacy but now we are in the twos. The focal is to grant pharmaceutical solutions in the community and also to address the over dependence on importation of everything pharmaceutical,” he stated.



He added that, “the organization has refocused its overall objective by taking steps into manufactory. The manufactory unit would be under the auspices of 1D1F, a government flagship project.”



Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister for International Trade, Hon. Herbert Krapa hailed Prime Pharmacy for contributing to government’s 1D1F project.



He explained that government has offered tax exemptions for companies on 1D1F.



“I am happy that you are taking keen interest in coming under the one district one factory. I will be waiting for your documents to plan with you to move into manufacturing. There are a lot of benefits under the 1D1F, you will import machineries with duty free, quota fee, corporate tax for 5 years and if you take a loan with our partners there is 15 percent subsidy,” Herbert Krapa stated.



He added, “government is determined to create industry to help create jobs and value. The other point is that government recognizing that the pharmaceutical industry is a great one is taking steps to enroll a policy to attract investors.”



CEO of Prime Pharmacy, Mrs. Kate Ama Konadu Forson expressed the company’s aim to provide quality and efficient healthcare solutions to their clients.



The short ceremony was also attended by the Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana.