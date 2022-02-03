Government appreciates the sacrifices of the Ghana Prisons Service – FWSC

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Benjamin Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has said Government appreciates the services and sacrifices of officers of the Ghana Prisons Service.



He said: “the FWSC recognises the challenges of your work of keeping protective custody of humans.”



Mr Arthur entreated the Ghana Prisons Service to continue to resort to dialogue in addressing any grievances they might have with respect to their Conditions of Service.



“The offices of FWSC and Prisons Service are just a walking distance from each other, so we have no excuse not to collaborate productively”.



Mr Arthur said this when the Management of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission paid a working visit to the Director-General and Management of Ghana Prisons Service.



The visit was part of the Commission’s direct stakeholder engagement efforts to afford it first-hand insights into the concerns of the officers of the Prisons Service.



Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, congratulated the newly appointed Chief Executive of FWSC, Mr Benjamin Arthur and his team and expressed his appreciation to Commission for being a credible stakeholder to Ghana Prisons through the years.



Mr. Earl Ankrah (Ag. Director, Research & Public Affairs), Ms Baaba Anquandah (Director, Salary Administration), Mr. Dollar Agbenu, (Director, Finance & Administration), Mr. Cephas Amada (Director, Performance Management Monitoring & Evaluation), Mr. Michael Youri, (Head Legal), Mr. Emmanuel Nutsugah, (Head of Grievance Handling & Negotiations), Mr. Cletus Anafo (Head, Accounts); along with Miss Bridget Badger, Mr. Kelvin Boadi and Mr. William Aqquah Stuff accompanied the FWSC Director.



The Ghana Prisons Service team included the of Director of Prisons, HR & Welfare- Mr. Francis Omane Addo, Director of Prisons, Technical & Services- Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, Director of Prisons, Health- Mr. Samuel Adjei Attah and Director of Prisons, Agriculture- Mr. Hanson Adu-Awuku. GNA



