Government appeals to unwilling students in Ukraine to return home

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The government has appealed to Ghanaian students in Ukraine who have decided not to be evacuated to have a change of heart and return home.



The appeal was made by Government spokesperson on Governance and Security Palgrave Boakye-Danquah on Current Affairs Programme Focus.



This follows videos circulating on social media of purported Ghanaian students in Ukraine saying they are not ready to be evacuated as the first batch of 17 Students arrived yesterday.



Mr Boakye-Dunquah said coming back home will be the safest option as Ghana cannot guarantee their safety while still there.