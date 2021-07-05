Government advised to reintroduce Coronavirus restrictions

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The West African Center for Cell Biology and Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) has admonished the government of Ghana to reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions and bans.



According to Director Gordon Awandare, the country will lose control over its COVID-19 fight if it keeps easing restrictions and lifting bans.



He advised, “I think we need to reintroduce restrictions put in place to fight the pandemic for a period of a month or two so we don’t lose control.”



He believes gatherings of more than a 100 people is a problem which needs to be addressed quickly. “Gatherings of more than 100 people is a problem. We need to reduce the number of people who attend weddings and funerals.”



The parasitologist indicated that if the restrictions are not introduced timely, Ghana can suffer the fate of India. “India didn’t pay serious attention to fighting the pandemic when it reached their shores and still held religious events and gatherings. If we don’t take precautions and tread cautiously, things could end badly. Only 1 percent of the population has been vaccinated and if care is not taken, things will end badly for us.”



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy98.9FM, he noted that the new strain of the virus, Delta, is deadly and still poses a bigger threat to the older population with underlying conditions. “We need to be more cautious and avoid people not wearing masks and avoid crowded events.”



Professor Gordon Awandare charged government to procure more antigen test kits and promote voluntary testing. “So when you go for an event or meeting, you can be tested and those who test positive will be denied entry to prevent transmission. It can also help us quickly identify people with the virus in our hospital setting for immediate isolation.”



The Ghana Health Service has confirmed an outbreak of the highly transmissible COVID-19 strain, Delta variant, in a Senior High School in Accra.



The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, indicated that the affected students were mostly asymptomatic and are responding to treatment.



The Delta variant, which originated from India, was initially said to have been contained at the Kotoka International Airport after it was detected among some travellers.



Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 1,619 with 796 deaths.



