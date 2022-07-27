Government acquires 5 speed patrol boats to fight illegal mining

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has acquired 5-speed boats to fight the activities of illegal mining, especially for those who are under the illegal mining along the country’s river bodies.



As part of finding a more permanent solution, the five (5) fully-fitted, six-point-five metres (6.5m) Rigid-Hulled inflatable Boats, are to be used by the security agencies to patrol the river bodies twenty-four, seven.



The boats will be deployed on Rivers Ankobrah, Prah, Birim and the Black Volta.



Sector Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor who commissioned the boats at Beposo in the Shama District of the Western Region said the boats will operate all day and all night, to rid these water bodies of any form of mining.



He said Operation Halt II will continue to support these measures.



Mr Jinapor said the fight against illegal mining must be a national concern, and calls on every Ghanaian living everywhere, and particularly in communities along the various river bodies, who bear the brunt of these illegalities, to be vigilant, and support by reporting those involved in these activities.