Government PROs urged to strengthen relationship with stakeholders

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Acting Chief Information Officer of the Information Services Department (ISD), David Owusu-Amoah, has called on all government Public Relations practitioners to ensure a healthy relationship between their various MMDA’s and stakeholders.



He indicated that doing so would inure to their benefit as it has the tendency of giving them the desired results of work as Public Relations practitioners.



He added that it will also help to establish strong working relations needed for the growth of their institutions.



Mr. Owusu-Amoah made the call during the commencement of this year’s monitoring and evaluation of government PROs on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the department’s head office in Accra.



According to Mr. Owusu Amoah, there is a need for bridge building in all public relations activities, especially with stakeholders which he explained is fundamentally right if they want to achieve measurable outcomes.



He further urged all practitioners to desist from looking at the various obstacles impeding their work and strive to make a change regardless of the myriad of constraints encountered in their day-to-day service to the nation.



In his view that will ensure the citizenry and their stakeholders are updated on projects, programs, and activities of the Institutions.



On her part, the Head of the Public Relations Coordinating Division (PRCD) of the Information Services Department Mrs. Ethel Codjoe- Amissah said the monitoring and evaluation of state Public Relations practitioners over the years has evolved from field visits to a combination of survey methods.



She added that the PRCD is introducing a panel to assess the performance of PROs at the Head Office where PROs will do a presentation on their performance during the period under review.



Something she said would be followed immediately with the field visits.



In her opinion, “the exercise has helped the Department to identify training gaps, identify candidates for awards and increase productivity and professionalism.”



The panel undertaking the exercise includes David Owusu-Amoah, Acting Director Information Services Department, Mrs. Ethel Codjoe- Amissah, Head of Public Relations Coordinating Division (PRCD), Dr. Winnifred Nafisa Mahama, Head of Access to Information Division (ATID) among others.