Government COP26 delegation comprised 24 persons not 300 - Jinapor sets records straight

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Abu Jinapor, has refuted claims that the government sent 300 persons to the Climate Change conference organised in Glasgow.



Addressing Parliament on Friday, November 12, 2021, Mr Jinapor explained that the delegation from the government of Ghana was only 24 and not 300 as some persons have claimed.



He explained that there were three categories of people who travelled for the conference including, the President and his delegation, the government’s delegation and the country’s delegation consisting of Civil Societies and NGOs.



He stated that the CSOs and NGOs who attend these conferences do so on their own and pay for the cost involved but the protocols of the organizers are such that the attendees should have accreditation from their respective countries.



He said the record should be clear that the government did not send three hundred people as reported, but only twenty-four members of the government delegation went to Glasgow.



He added that the 24 persons include members from the side of the Minority.



He stressed that it was important they don’t get into unnecessary argumentation because it was prudent to set the record straight.