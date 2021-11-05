Governing Board of National Council on Persons With Disabilities inaugurated

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Governing Board of National Council on Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) has been asked to develop policies to ensure that disability remains a great component of the Ghana CARES Project.



Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Careteker Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection, also urged the board to propose, and evolve policies and strategies to mainstream PWDs to participate in the national development process.



Inaugurating the 13-member board in Accra, she said “as the Governing Board of the Council, you are to propose, and evolve policies and strategies to enable persons with disabilities enter and participate in the mainstream of the national development process.”



She said issues of PWDs were of much importance to government and that explained why the President’s initiatives were to ensure that PWDs participated in the decision-making process.



Mrs Dapaah said the inauguration of the board was in accordance with Section 43 of the PWD Act, 2006 (Act 715), saying that members who were appointed based on their expertise, knowledge and skills had a huge task ahead, and they must ensure to deliver.



Mr Yaw Ofori Debra, Board Chairman, said the Council was a creature of the Disability Act and had responsibilities to perform to serve PWDs in the country.



He said the outgone board committed itself to strengthening the management and administration of the council and that the new board would undertake a number of programmes to enhance the welfare and interest of PDWS in all parts of the country.



Mr Debra said disability was no longer a matter of charity or consideration but a matter of rights and as such colleague board members must all work towards improving the situation of PWDs in the country.





He expressed appreciation to the President for their appointment to serve Ghana in the area of disability management, and urged government to also help the board live up to its expectation by providing enough budgetary allocation.



“We are committed to carrying out our task and we will not relent in our effort until we work to the satisfaction of all PWDs who are at the receiving end of services.”









Members of the board include; Mercy Aburam, Dr. Comfort Asare, Shadrack Mensah, Mad. Akwelley Adoley Bulley, Mrs. Wilma S. Titus Glover, Henry George Ekuban, Yakor-Dagba Mawunyo Kuma, Mary Amoah, Dennis Opoku Gyamfi, Florence Ayisi Quartey, Martha Sebiyam Nabi and Mrs. Bruce Lyle.GNA