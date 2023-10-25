Goverment committed to protecting dam spillage victims – Deputy minister

Politics of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Deputy Minister of Information Fatimatu Abubakar, has reiterated the commitment of the government in ensuring the safety and protection of victims of the flood that caused the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.



Addressing journalists on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, she said that health officials from the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health are already in the affected areas to assist the victims.



“We have the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service ensuring that we don’t have any disease outbreaks and provide primary care to the people,” she said.



A total of 12,000 people have been rescued from its rescue mission which started on 13 October 2023 to date in the flood disaster in Mepe and other parts of the Volta Region.



GAF indicated that as of Sunday, October 22, the flood situation in Mepe, the community that was heavily affected by the spillage has been brought under considerable control.