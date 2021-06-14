Gov’t working to get the vaccines at a reasonable cost – Nsia-Asare

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsia-Asare has said the government is working to purchase covid vaccines at a reasonable cost.



He told 3FM Friday, June 11 that the doors of government are opened to the general public to that effect have an idea of how to get the vaccines at cheaper rates.



“If anybody can get these vaccines for 10 dollars, go to the Ministry of Health and tell them you can get it for 10 dollars,” he said.



He added, “We are all working as one country to make sure that we safeguard the people, we get the herd immunity that we need at a very reasonable price for everybody.”



Ghana has been cited in an investigative report in a Norwegian newspaper Vergens Gang for agreeing to procure the Sputnik V vaccines from a businessman at a unit price of $19 instead of $10.



The Ministry of Health has justified the purchase of Sputnik V vaccines at almost double the factory price, emphasising the negotiations were held at a time of scarcity of the products across the globe.



But a statement issued by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, June 9 said: “We were torn between accepting the price to enable us have access to the vaccine or facing the situation of the seller withdrawing from the negotiations to the extent that the 15,000 doses that had been shipped to Ghana were going to be rerouted to other countries.”



The statement signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, noted that the government was unable to obtain direct supplies of the vaccines from the Russian government and so had to resort to one Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the supplies.



According to the Ministry, $10 was the ex-factory price but the Emirati offered to sell the vaccines at $25 per dose.



This was slashed by $6 after negotiations, according to the statement.



This is the result of the cost build-up to the ex-factory price of US$10 per dose, taking into account land transportation, shipment, insurance, handling and special storage charges, as explained by the seller.



“These are the factors which led us to agree on the final price of US$19 per dose,” the Ministry stressed.



It has assured Ghanaians that “it will endeavour to secure vaccines for the Ghanaian people, despite global shortages and cognisant of price and legal considerations”.



