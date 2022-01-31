Gov’t to focus time, resources on enhancing public finances, education, security – Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Akufo-Addo administration will this week spend time and resources on investments in education, security and stability, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said.



He also said the government would focus on enhancing public finances.



These investments, he said are important if the government is to make an impact in the lives of the people of Ghana.



“This week the Akufo-Addo admin will focus a lot of time and resources on investments in education, security & stability and enhancing public finances. These are important if we are to make an impact in the lives of the people of Ghana,” the Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker tweeted on Sunday, January 30.



