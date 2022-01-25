Gov't suspends licence of Joceyderk Logistics over Apiate explosion

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: GNA

Government has suspended the licence of Joceyderk Logistics Limited, a clearing, warehousing, and logistics company, sub-contracted by Maxam Ghana Limited to transport explosives on its behalf.



This is to allow fair and impartial investigation into the Apiate explosion.



Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources gave the directive in a letter sighted by the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



He asked the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission to carry out the directive with immediate effect.



The letter stated: “Preliminary investigations show that Maxam Ghana Limited sub-contracted Joceyderk Logistics Limited, a company registered by the Minerals Commission to undertake clearing, warehousing, and transportation of explosives, to transport the said explosives on behalf of Maxam Ghana Limited.”



"Government has commenced extensive investigation into the matter including the cause and the immediate aftermath of the incident.”



"To ensure a fair and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident, you're hereby directed, in accordance with Article 297 of the Constitution and Regulation 27 of the Minerals and Mining (Explosives) Regulations, 2012 (L.I 2177), to suspend the registration of Joceyderk Logistics Limited with the Minerals Commission.”



The directive, thereby, precludes the company from all mining and mine support services, pending the outcome of investigations into the matter.



On Thursday, January 20, 2022, a truck conveying explosives had an accident along the Bogoso-Bawdie road resulting in a huge explosion at Appiatse, killing 14 people, injuring 179, and displacing more than 300 residents.



Vice President Bawumia led a government delegation to the community to commiserate with the bereaved families and the injured.



On behalf of the Government, Dr. Bawumia donated GHc200,000 for the upkeep of the affected persons.



The emergency response team dispatched to the place has distributed mattresses, cooking oil, and toiletries to the residents.