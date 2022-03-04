Gov’t released $2m as first tranche of funds for evacuation exercise – Dep Foreign Affairs Minister

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong has revealed that the government has released an amount of 2million dollars to undertake the evacuation exercise.



The two million dollars, he said, is the first tranche of funds earmarked for the entire exercise.



He said this in an interview with journalists at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) when he met the second batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine on Friday, March 4.



“Somewhere along the line, it came up that because of the E-levy government says there is no money or the evacuation exercise is being tied up to the E-levy".



“That is never true. The E-levy has not been passed but I can go on record and tell you the government has released the money. The first tranche of money that has been released to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to undertake this evacuation exercise is 2million dollars, which is the first tranche. E-levy or no E-levy Akufo-Addo has released the money. The government is bearing the full cost, that is involved, covid cost, hotel accommodation and then your airfare".



The Second batch of Ghanaians made up of twenty-four students in Ukraine have arrived at the KIA on Friday, March 4.



TV3’s Martin Asiedu-Darteh reported that 16 of them who were sponsored by the government came via Qatar airways with the remaining 8 who sponsored themselves arriving by Turkish airlines.



This brings to 41 the total number of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine so far since the Russian invasion began.



The first batch arrived in Accra on Tuesday, March 1.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey had earlier indicated that over 220 Ghanaians living in Ukraine were expected to arrive in Ghana soon.



“I am pleased to inform you that, a good number, over 220 of our compatriots have exited Ukraine and should be with us in Ghana soon, and we are earnestly facilitating the safe return of a lot more."



“24 have arrived in Bucharest, Romania, and our officer on the ground is procuring tickets for them to leave tomorrow Monday en route to Accra,” she said at a press conference in Accra on Sunday.