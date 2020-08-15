General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: GNA

Gov’t massive road construction works on course - Amoako Atta

Minister of Roads, Akwasi Amoako Atta

Minister of Roads, Akwasi Amoako Atta, has stated that the government’s resolve to rehabilitate the country’s road infrastructure was on course.



He said currently, more than 77 percent of the over 80,000 kilometers of deplorable roads within 200 districts, were under reconstruction, with some of them completed and others at various stages of completion.



Speaking at a ceremony to cut the sod for the reconstruction of the 32.1 kilometer Kokoso roads in the Bantama constituency, Mr Amoako-Atta said the government’s road infrastructure development was unparalleled in the country’s recent history.



He mentioned some of the ongoing road projects within the Greater-Kumasi as the Lake road, Daban roads, Suame Magazine, and Suame town roads as well as others, and said the Ashanti region was on course to enjoy unprecedented road reconstruction by the end of the year.



Mr Amoako Atta commended the chiefs and people of the region for their continued support to the government and urged them to continue their support by renewing the government’s mandate in the upcoming elections.



Mr Asenso Boakye, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bantama, said the reconstruction of the Kokoso roads had been one of his major priorities even before becoming the parliamentary candidate.



He praised the government for finally giving the nod for the road to be rehabilitated and said the people would reciprocate the gesture by giving the government a resounding victory in the December elections.





