Gov't’ll provide bulletproof vests, weapons to Forestry personnel to fight galamseyers – Jinapor

General News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The government, according to Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, will provide bulletproof vests and other weapons to personnel of the Forestry Commission to help them ward off galamseyers and illegal loggers.



Speaking at the opening of an office complex for the Commission in the Eastern Region, Mr Jinapor said: "Atiwa Forest and various forests in the Eastern Region are under attack from illegal miners, and galamseyers.



"Please rid these forest reserves of illegal miners and illegal loggers and other activities which threaten the survival of forest reserves in our country".



"You have our full support", he pledged.



The minister said whether the perpetrators are "high people or low people, whether they are political leaders or not", the work of the Commission "is to make sure that all forest reserves in this country are protected".



In line with that mandate, Mr Jinapor promised that "the government will provide bulletproof vests and other weapons to aid your work".