Gov’t invested GH₵450 million to tackle flood – Asenso Boakye

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye has reiterated the government’s commitment to tackling floods which have been a burden to the country over the years.



He told parliament whiles addressing the increasing risk of flooding across the country that the Nana Addo-led government is keen on curbing the situation.



According to him, about GH₵450 million has already been invested in the National Flood Control and Priority Drainage Programme to tackle the situation.



“Clearly, this level of commitment to tackling the problem which has resulted in a reduction of flooding incidents in the past few years is unprecedented and commendable.” He said



Adding that “The government is also collaborating with the World Bank to invest more than $200 million to address solid waste and flood risk challenges in the Odaw Drainage Basin. The project will also see the development and implementation of a Flood Early Warning System to enhance community safety and resilience.”



Read below his full statement



STATEMENT BY FRANCIS ASENSO-BOAKYE (MP) MINISTER FOR WORKS AND HOUSING ON ‘ADDRESSING THE INCREASING RISK OF FLOODING ACROSS THE COUNTRY'.



Mr. Speaker, perennial flooding across the country poses a significant threat to government's accelerated socio-economic development agenda. Lives have been lost, properties destroyed, people displaced, transport links disconnected, economic activities disrupted and livelihoods uprooted because of flooding. Flooding also impacts adversely on the mental health of victims and undermines their ability to contribute meaningfully to economic growth.



Ghana ranks highly among African countries most exposed to risks from multiple weather-related hazards. In the past three (3) decades, the country has experienced seven major floods. The devastating flood event in the Odaw Drainage Catchment on 3rd June 2015 led to an unfortunate loss of about 150 lives - may their souls rest in perfect peace - and about 50,000 people were directly affected to varying degrees.



Mr Speaker, the World Bank estimates that $3.2 billion (4.45% of GDP) worth of economic assets are at risk of flooding in the Greater Accra Region alone and this figure is expected to quadruple by 2050 without urgent action, (World Bank Press Release, 29 May 2019). One can only imagine the value of assets that are at risk to flooding across the country.



The causes of flooding in the country are multi-faceted. They include inefficient drains, undersized culverts and uncontrolled development in flood plains, wetlands and waterways. Additionally, indiscriminate dumping of solid waste into our drains by households contribute significantly to urban flooding. Across the country, we see new developments and buildings springing up in waterways and flood plains (buffer zones) blocking the flow of storm water and worsening the risk of flooding.



Mr. Speaker, on 24 and 25 June 2021, several areas in Kumasi experienced severe and devastating flooding. This affected commercial areas such as the new Kejetia market, Central market, Asafo market and Bantama High Street. Several shops and homes experienced flooding and goods worth millions of Ghana Cedis were destroyed. Similar reports have been received from Koforidua and Takoradi and indeed other parts of the country. Following my visit to the affected areas in Kumasi on Monday 28 June 2021, the increasing risk of flooding associated with climate change is clear and we as a nation need to take bold steps to tackle this challenge holistically.



Mr. Speaker, since taking office in January 2017, the government of President Akufo-Addo has invested about GH₵450 million in the National Flood Control and Priority Drainage Programme compared to the GH₵88 million invested by the previous government between 2011 and 2016. Clearly, this level of commitment to tackling the problem which has resulted in a reduction of flooding incidents in the past few years is unprecedented and commendable.



The government is also collaborating with the World Bank to invest more than $200 million to address solid waste and flood risk challenges in the Odaw Drainage Basin. The project will also see the development and implementation of a Flood Early Warning System to enhance community safety and resilience.



Mr. Speaker, while the government is making every effort to ensure flood risk is minimised, it is important to highlight that government alone cannot do this; it must be a shared responsibility. It is therefore incumbent on every citizen to complement the effort of government, take their own safety seriously and be more mindful of the manner in which solid waste is disposed of.



Additionally, individual homebuilders need to avoid paving all of their compounds and make room for storm water infiltration by introducing vegetation. I further wish to call on MMDAs to strictly enforce planning laws and Building Codes to prevent development in waterways, floodplains and wetlands. Where these are flouted, the MMDAs need to take decisive action to rectify the situation urgently in the interest of protecting the good people of Ghana.



Mr. Speaker, Cabinet at its sitting on Thursday 24 June 2021 approved for the consideration of Parliament, the Bill for the establishment of the Ghana Hydrological Authority. The Authority will undertake hydraulic modeling to inform housing and infrastructural development planning across the country to ensure that they are steered away from flood prone areas. The Authority will also develop and promote higher drainage standards, including the use of nature-based drainage solutions.



Moreover, the Authority will ensure that flood risk assessments are undertaken for all major infrastructural developments, so they are resilient to both current and future flood risks. The proposed Hydrological Authority Bill will include a National Hydrology Fund which will facilitate the effective functioning of the Authority including attracting private sector participation in drainage provision.



It is my earnest expectation, Mr Speaker, that in view of the enormous advantages of setting up the Ghana Hydrological Authority, Parliament will lend its full support, when the Bill comes before this August House for approval.



Mr. Speaker, on that note, I wish to thank you for this opportunity.



