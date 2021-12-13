Gov’t has commenced construction of 20 STEM centres across the country – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reinforced the Government’s commitment to ensuring the provision of quality, relevant education.



He did so after telling a gathering at the 70th-anniversary celebration of the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) in Tamale, on Saturday, 11th December 2021, the gathering that Government has introduced the teacher licensure regime aimed at professionalising teaching, and bringing it in line with international best practices. Thus far, the National Teaching Council has issued some one hundred and twenty-nine thousand (129,000) licenses to teachers.



Government, he added, has commenced the construction of twenty (20) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) centres across the country, with all twenty (20) at various stages of completion.



Additionally, out of the one thousand, one hundred and nineteen (1,119) projects, being constructed under the Free Senior High School Infrastructure Intervention, six hundred and fifty-seven (657) have been completed, with some two thousand, seven hundred and eighteen (2,718) vehicles procured and distributed by the Ghana Education Service to various institutions across the country.



With the completion of nine (9) Model Senior High Schools across the country being imminent, President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that “in 2022, Government will expand the Free SHS Programme to cover all first-year students in public TVET Institutes.”



He assured further that Government will continue with the programme of implementing the various reforms and projects in the TVET sector, including the rehabilitation and upgrading of technical universities, upgrading and modernisation of the thirty-four (34) NVTI centres, retooling of TVET Institutes, and the establishment of ten (10) state-of-the-art TVET institutes.