Gov’t committed to data investment – Bawumia

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, 27 April 2022, participated in a virtual joint United Nations-World Bank High Level roundtable, which brought together global champions of data investment, to discuss opportunities in data strengthening and its significant contributions to development, especially towards delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Addressing the forum, Dr Bawumia shared Ghana's acclaimed data investment and strengthening system, and how these are impacting positively on the economic transformation of the country.



He reiterated the government’s commitment to continuing her starring role in data investment on the African continent.



Other participants included: Carmen Reinhart, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist of the World Bank Group, Mari Pangestu, World Bank Managing Director - Development Policy and Partnerships and Amina J Mohammed, United Nations, Deputy General Secretary.