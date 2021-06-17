Gov't commends Ghanaians for supporting Green Ghana Agenda

General News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: GNA

Government has expressed its profound gratitude to all individuals and institutions that planted trees during the Green Ghana Day on June 11, 2021 to make the exercise a success.



It is estimated that five million trees were planted across the country as part of efforts to restore the country’s forest cover.



A statement signed by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said government was grateful for the massive support the Green Ghana Day enjoyed from the public.



"The Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and myself wish to express our profound gratitude to the multitudes of people who participated in the national exercise of planting at least five million trees on the Green Ghana Day,” it said.



"Indeed, provisional reports from the Forestry Commission indicates that this target was exceeded. We are particularly grateful to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his foresight and support throughout the planning and execution of this ambitious national undertaking.”



"We are thankful to the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, for his support and participation in the exercise.”



It commended the following personalities for their exemplary leadership in support of the exercise; Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin; the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah; the Chairman and Members of the Council of State; and the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



The government commended the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin; the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II; the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu; the President and Members of the National House of Chiefs; Ministers of State; Members of Parliament; Members of the Diplomatic Corps; the Clergy; Civil Society Organisations; Members of the Security Services; staff of various ministries; the Ghana Education Service and Corporate Ghana.



“Above all, we thank the ordinary citizens and residents of Ghana for their overwhelming cooperation and participation in this national exercise," the statement said.



The statements commended the Forestry Commission, led by its hardworking Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John Allotey, and the National Planning Committee, chaired by Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister-designate and the Staff of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for their tremendous support.



"I wish to encourage everyone who planted a seedling to nurture it. The Green Ghana Day, June 11, is just the beginning of a long-term Green Ghana Project to restore the lost forest cover of our country.”



“While we say thank you to all and sundry, we wish to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the survival of the trees planted as we continue to enhance the ongoing afforestation programmes.”



It extended special appreciation to the institutions and individuals who contributed in cash and in kind to make the Day a success.



