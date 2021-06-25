Gov't appoints Ben Abdallah Banda as new National Coordinator for Zongo Development

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: Hassan Adam, Contributor

Hon. Ben Abdallah Banda has been appointed as the National Coordinator for Zongo Development at the Office of the President.



This appointment comes after the government decided to move oversight of Zongo and Inner City Development from the Ministry of Zongo and Inner Cities Development to the Presidency under the supervision of the President when the Ministry was scrapped.



The former Member of Parliament(MP) for Offinso-South is noted for his hard work and commitment to service. Serving as the Chairman of two (2) major committees in the 7th parliament, that’s the Constitutional Committee and the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in Parliament, he saw the passage of the largest number of bills in the 4th republic.