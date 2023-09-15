Gov’t appointees need to remove antagonistic stance towards auditors – Osafo Maafo

General News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Senior Presidential advisor to President Akufo-Addo, Yaw Osafo-Maafo is admonishing government appointees to remove their antagonistic stance towards auditors.



Speaking at the 2023 internal auditors conference here in Accra, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has criticised the stance of persons who get into power.



“Many people with various backgrounds are appointed to ministerial positions and they do not understand the role of their internal auditor. Their first thought is to see the internal auditor as a fault finding institution and therefore as an opponent number one. We need to remove that antagonistic stance that is taken when people get into office,” Mr. Maafo stated.



He is therefore pushing for the training of appointees on the role of the auditor general.



“I would charge the agency to devise a means of educating all newly appointed ministers, CEOs and ambassadors on corporate governance, risk management and internal control processes immediately after they are sworn into office.”, the special advisor added