Gov’t announces construction of five interchanges in Ashanti

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta has assured the people of the Ashanti Region that five new interchanges to enhance free flow of traffic will be put up.



He said this will also serve as a face-lift for the physical infrastructure in the Region.



During a working visit at some ongoing road projects in the Ashanti Region, the Minister of Roads and Highways hinted that “the second term of the Akufo-Addo-led administration will serve the Region its fair share of the national cake, hence, we have planned to dot 5 new interchanges across the Region specifically within the Kumasi metropolis to distribute traffic effectively and reduce congestion on various major roads”.



Kwasi Amoako-Attah also rejected claims that the ruling party has failed to construct roads in the Region, which happens to be its stronghold.



Oforikrom, Bekwai, Ahodwo, Suame and Santasi roundabouts have been identified as areas the interchange projects will be mounted.



The completion of these projects, according to the Minister, is expected to ease vehicular traffic experienced at major intersections within the Ashanti Region.



But after touring some ongoing projects in the region, the Minister touted the government’s achievements in the sector, describing them as unprecedented as he boasted that “the Akufo-Addo administration has undertaken more massive road infrastructural development in the Ashanti Region than any other government”.



