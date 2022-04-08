Gov't awaits E-levy cash for Sea Defense Projects – NADMO

General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Government is awaiting proceeds from the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) to facilitate the construction of the Sea Defense Project in coastal communities ravaged by the Tidal Waves.



An amount of 10 million Ghana cedis has been earmarked from the E-levy for assessment and construction works of the Sea Defense Projects from Elo-bu to Aflao.



The Communication Director for National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), George Ayesi in an interview with Starr News said the Organization is committed to addressing the problems with allocation from the E-levy.



“In the Ada and Sege areas, they are calling for Sea Defense Project to be constructed. In fact, that was their major concern.



“As part of the E-levy concession the government made, they committed 10 million for assessing works to be done along the coast from Elu-Bo to Aflao and major construction works will be done,” the NADMO Communication Director disclosed.



He continued “So the government is committed, the Minister for Works and Housing has also reiterated that some of the projects will be carried out. The President said this in the State of the Nation Address (SONA) that some of those projects will be carried out. We pray that they will be part of the priority projects that will be executed by the government.”



Mr. Ayesi, however, added that there are plans to relocate victims of the Tidal Waves in Ada and parts of the Volta Region.



“In Shama there have been attempts to relocate the people but with challenges. As of Tuesday when we went there and met them the people have now accepted and are willing to relocate once the site for them is ready. So that is progressive news. There as well we distributed some relief items.



“The Volta Regional team have been working in the Ketu South area, we have got the data and the rest. We are yet to get some relief support to them,” the Communication Director added.