Gory crash kills 2, injures others at Apedwa junction

General News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A collision involving two pickup trucks and tipper trucks on the Accra-Kumasi Highway has claimed two lives, while two others have sustained severe injuries, according to a victim of the incident.



The victim (name withheld) said the incident occurred at about 6:00 am on Monday February 28, 2022, at Apedwa Junction, about five minutes drive away from Linda Dor lodge.



Narrating how it all occurred, he said he was moving towards Kumasi while another driver was heading towards Accra, but on the lane of the other driver, two trailer trucks packed “side-by-side”.



According to him, he could not tell whether they were broken down since no warning sign was indicated and it was dark at the time.



“So with the speed he [the driver moving towards Accra] was coming, I think when he saw the trucks, it was too late for him to move to the left side of the road, which would have been another disaster, because we were close to that side. So he hit the truck and the bucket of the truck came to our side of the road and then we hit the bucket of the pickup truck as well,” he told Angelonline.com.gh



The surviving victims of the crash (all men) have been conveyed to Osiem hospital in the Eastern region receiving treatment while the bodies of the deceased (also men) have been taken by the Police in the region.