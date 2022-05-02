Gory accident takes the life of four at Labone

General News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Four unidentified persons have lost their lives in an accident at Labone Junction in Accra.



The accident took place in the early hours of Monday, May 2, 2022.



The four persons, according to eyewitnesses, include three men and a lady who were driving in an unregistered vehicle.



Eyewitnesses say the car was overspeeding and failed its break leading to it somersaulting and dragging the occupants out onto the streets.



Videos of the accident have been shared on various social media platforms.







