Gory accident at Adeiso, leaves one dead, several injured

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region:



At least one person has been crushed to death as many others got injured in a terrible accident at the Upper West Akyem capital, Adeiso in the Eastern Region.



A number of motorbikes also got smashed by vehicles with their riders sustaining various degrees of injuries.



Sister of the Upper West Akyem Member of Parliament, Frederick Obeng Adom, is also currently in serious condition as the bus ran into her shop killing one person instantly.



According to an eye witness, a Kia Riano carrying bags of sachet water with registration number GW 1364-12 which was moving from the direction of the Adeiso Police Station lost its breaks and ran hazily towards the exit point of the Adeiso Lorry station.



On reaching the Lorry station, a bus with number GG 2043 which was also coming out of the station hit the Kia truck, making it lose balance, and subsequently ran into two oncoming buses with numbers GT 5911-18 and GT 5175-12.



The buses simultaneously skidded to opposite sides of the road and rammed into two separate shops including that of the MP's sister's at Bawjiase junction.



It is not yet confirmed how many persons have been injured or died in the gory accident but one could see a head smashed by the bus that ran to one of the shops - a pastry-making shop.



The police MTTD at Adeiso are currently at the scene of the accident.