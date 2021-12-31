Goodbye to 2021: Ten prominent Ghanaians whose deaths shook the nation

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

It’s the last day of 2021 and many Ghanaians will be bidding the year goodbye.



However, some Ghanaians could not live to see the end of the year and the year rather bid them goodbye.



Here are 10 notable Ghanaians who died in 2021.



Captain Kojo Tsikata



A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Captain (rtd) Kojo Tsikata died in the early hours of Saturday, November 20 and was buried at a private ceremony on Thursday, December 9.



Joseph Kofi Adda



The former Navrongo Central Member of Parliament (MP) died in the early hours of Thursday, October 14. He had served in the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Minister of Sanitation and later Minister of Aviation.



Dzifa Aku Attivor



Ghanaians woke up to the news of the death of the former Transport Minister on Tuesday, November 16, a day the country had lost a former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, nine years ago. She died at 65.



Ama Benyiwa Doe



The former Central Region Minister and Women’s Organiser of the NDC lost her life on Sunday, September 19 in Tema. She had battled a long illness. She was laid to rest in her hometown a few weeks ago.



Charles Komi Kudzordzi (Papavi)



Not the usual member of a political party but Papavi led a separatist group in the Volta Region known as the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF). The group sought secession of the former Western Togoland from Ghana. He was facing charges of treason but died on Saturday, October 16.



Justice Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau



Supreme Court judge Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau lost his life on Tuesday, August 10 at the age of 64. He was one of the judges who sat on the election petition filed by NDC’s 2020 Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama at the Supreme Court.



Nana Kwame Ampadu



A Highlife legend and pioneering leader of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday, September 28. He was given a state burial as a result of his feat in the Ghanaian music industry.



Kojo Dadson



Veteran actor Emmanuel Kojo Dadson died very early in the year, on Tuesday, February 9, having suffered stroke about nine years ago.



Kofi Laing (Kohwe)



The death of the veteran Ghanaian actor was announced on Thursday, September 16, a few days after photos of his ail condition went viral on social media. The actor with the fine Fante accent had graced the Ghanaians screens since the 1980s.



Kohwe reported dead at 75



Godfred Yeboah (TV3)



The former Asante Kotoko left back lost his life after a long battle with sickness. He died on Tuesday, August 3 and was buried in a specially-hewn casket.



Godfred Yeboah: Former Kotoko defender dies aged 41



Other high-profile deaths were also recorded in the year under review.



The Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng, was a casualty of 2021, dying at the age of 83.



A few days into the year, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost one of its stalwarts in the Ashanti Region, Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffour, the brain behind the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP).



Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy Mrs Eudora Quartey-Koranteng on Tuesday, October 19 lost her life while on diplomatic duties in Rome.



Just a couple of days ago, footballer Christian Atta Gyan lost his life after being diagnosed of terminal cancer in November.



Former Ghana defender Christian Gyan dies aged 43