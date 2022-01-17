Good riddance; you lack the integrity to protect Bagbin – Ablakwa to Army

General News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed worry integrity of the Military under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He believes that if the Military which is expected to be circumspect and meticulous in its dealings can say “proper procedure” was not used in selecting personnel to be attached to the Speaker’s Security, then there is a great challenge.



“If it takes a whole year for Ghana’s military high command to discover that their personnel have been deployed without “proper procedure” to the Speaker’s office, what does that say about the state of security and integrity of leadership under Commander-in-Chief Akufo-Addo?”



To him, the Speaker of Parliament is better off without protection from a Military that has lost its integrity and is not meticulous about its dealings.



Background



The Military High Command in a letter sighted by MyNewsGh.com and dated January 11, 2022 said it was stripping the Speaker of His Military attachment to his security.



The move by the Military High Command was to ensure that the “right Process” was used in providing Military protection for the Speaker of Parliament.



The personnel were ordered to leave the Speaker’s Security on January 14, 2022 in order for the right processes to take place.