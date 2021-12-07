Gonjaland Youth Association provides 4 mechanised water pumps to communities

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Gonjaland Youth Association with funding from Caravan of Mercy, a UK/Ghana charitable organisation whose mandate is to promote education, portable drinking water and support the needy in the society has provided four mechanised and one handpump water facilities expected to benefit over 20,000 people in some five communities in the Central Gonja District and the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.



The beneficiary communities include Kpasara, Kpabusu, Kagbarpe and Ajowpe all in the Central Gonja district and Kakoshi, a farming community near Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.



Speaking at a short ceremony to commission the water facilities on 4th December, 2021, Alhaji Mohammed Amin, National President of Gonjaland Youth Association said the project was in fulfilment of the efforts of the association to help solve the perennial water challenges in most communities in the Savannah Region especially with women who suffer most in such for drinking portable water for their homes especially at this time of the year.



He said; “The dry season is imminent and yet again the women and children in this part of the country will spend much of their time trekking several kilometres in search of water which is not even hygienic and I believe this facility will offer the beneficiary communities sustainable safe water for domestic use.”



Alhaji Amin added that as an Association, the Gonjaland Youth Association will continue to knock at the doors of benevolent individuals and organizations like Caravan of Mercy to ask for these kinds of support while reminding duty bearers of their responsibility to bring to an end the long years of dependence on other unsafe sources of water for the inhabitants of the region.



He further appealed to the government to complete the ongoing Damongo water project and other water projects in the Region to solve the water crisis in the region forever.



The Assemblyman for the Kpasara electoral area, one of the beneficiary communities in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, Hon. Mohammed Abudu Adams expressed appreciation to the NGO and the Gonjaland Youth Association for the gesture.



He said the water project came at the time the community was battling with water problems and that will soon be a thing of the past.



He used the opportunity to appeal for more of such facilities in the area since the dry season is always the season water crisis affects their daily activities in the area.



He pledged to ensure that the facility was managed properly and maintained regularly.