'Gone but not forgotten:' - Akufo-Addo celebrates 'Comandante' Rawlings

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has celebrated the memory of former President Jerry John Rawlings on the occasion of the first anniversary of his passing.



"Gone but not forgotten. Continue to rest in peace, Comandante," Akufo Addo posted on social media today. His post was accompanied by a photo of him and JJ conferring on an issue.



Today, November 11, 2021, marks exactly a year since the passing of the former president who is Ghana’s longest-serving Head-of-State.



A Catholic mass was held for him at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra with the family - his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and four children all in attendance.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was in attendance with other top government functionaries. Former President John Dramani Mahama led a delegation of the National Democratic Congress.



Rawlings passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he was on admission for an undisclosed illness.



Reports at the time suggested that ex-President Rawlings was brought to the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



He was subsequently transferred to the Intensive care unit of the hospital on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, and passed on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



He was 73.





Gone but not forgotten. Continue to rest in peace, Comandante. pic.twitter.com/T0u0Fv00Ji — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) November 12, 2021