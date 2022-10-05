Gomoa elders take on Gomoa East DCE for endorsing Kwasi Alhaji to fight land guard activities

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

The Gomoa East District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Central Region, Mr. Solomon Darko Quarm, has incurred the wrath of some prominent elders and youths in the Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Area and its adjoining communities.



The aggrieved elders of Gomoa Fetteh led are boiling with anger at the DCE because they were vehemently protesting against the current decision taken by the DCE to use his position to endorse Kwasi Alhaji, Mankralo of Gomoa Fetteh, to help the Assembly in its fight against the land-guard activities which had resulted in acts of violence and a reign of terror by unscrupulous thugs.



The elders led by Nana Essel, who doubles as the Secretary to the Gomoa Fetteh Stool and a permanent resident of the area argued that it is unlawful and wrong for the DCE to ask for the support of Kwesi Alhaji to fight landguardism across the assembly in attempts to put a stop to the menace.



This decision taken by the DCE is completely wrong because there are clear evidence that Kwasi Alhaji has allegedly been land-guards kingpin in Gomoa Fetteh enclaves and that he has even on record to have admitted to journalists that he (Kwesi Alhaji) employed some men to protect his landed properties in Gomoa Fetteh enclaves from stealing of the people.



In a publication by Citi News, authored by Calvis Tetteh, headlined “Gomoa East Assembly wages war on land guards, abolishes digging fee”, it reported that the DCE, Mr. Quarm had championed the banning of land-guard activities and the collection of digging fees within the district.



The publication further stated that the move was in consultation with Chiefs within the Gomoa East District Assembly.



“Over the four-year existence of the Gomoa East District Assembly, it has received a myriad of complaints from inhabitants regarding the harassment by land guard making life unbearable for developers.



"But I am happy to inform inhabitants of Gomoa East that from henceforth the Gomoa East District Assembly in collaboration with the chiefs and people within the district have banned land guard activities and the collection of digging fees from developers.



"Areas such as Dampase, Langma, Gomoa Budumburam, Aprah, Nkwantanan are part of areas that experience these activities,” Mr. Quarm told Citi News.



“The digging fees will from henceforth be incorporated into the payment of land and shall be paid only once to the landowner at home during the hand-over of a site plan or indentures, adding that on no account should anyone demand payment of digging fees from a developer after he has paid the initial monies to the Traditional Authorities who sold the parcel of land to the” the Gomoa East DCE said.



However, a contrary opinion by Nana Essel who is the spokesperson for the elders of the Gomoa Fetteh averred that the move by the DCE is a total decoy, and probably uninformed or deliberate since the champion of the agenda with Kwasi Alhaji who is well known in the district for the same atrocities he has been “commissioned” to resolve contrary to the new Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036).



He pointed out that the new land Act states that “A Chief, Tendana, head of clan or family in charge of the management of stool, clan or family land who fails to be transparent, fair, open and impartial in matters affecting land under the management of that person commits an offense and upon summary, the conviction shall be liable to a fine of not less than five thousand penalty units (GH¢60,000.00) and not more than ten thousand penalty units (GH¢120,000.00) or a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than ten years or to both.”



“It must be recounted that the brewing conflicts which has stalled the development of the area is championed by Kwasi Alhaji, strutting about as the Mankrado of Gomoa Fetteh Royal Stool to consolidate a following of thugs that terrorize residents, estate developers, chiefs, and any opposing party,” added by Nana Essel.



In another consultation with the Queen-mother of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Nkrabea Amoesima I, Ebusuapanyin and Elders of Gomoa Fetteh, it was revealed that “the same Kwasi Alhaji and his known ally, the Paramount Chief (Omanhene) of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II who is currently facing destoolment charges by his Kingmakers at the Central Regional House of Chiefs in Cape Coast, were fingered in the indiscriminate disposition of land in Gomoa Dominase to evicted Agbobloshie Onion Sellers in an arbitrary decision that threatened the security of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area last year.”



She added that “the Paramount Queen-mother (Omanhemaa) of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area and many Divisional Chiefs of the Traditional Council we forced to distant themselves from the Omanhene’s arbitrary action and issued a joint disclaimer to that effect.”



The Abor Twidan Royal Family of Gomoa Fetteh also alleged that “It is a well-established fact that newly found ally of the Gomoa East DCE in the person of “Kwasi Alhaji” is a contributing factor to the raging chieftaincy issues and acts of terror in Gomoa Fetteh and surrounding communities with the help of the embattled Paramount Chief, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II.”



Since the late 90s, Gomoa Fetteh is without a legally recognized Chief as a result of a raging dispute between the two royal houses of the Gomoa Fetteh Stool namely: Efuwa Akoa house; represented by one self-acclaimed Ebusuapanyin Kow Abeka and Maakowa house; represented by the main Ebusuapanyin Kofi Ahomka, for both houses in the Abor Twidan Royal Family/clan.



Nonetheless, the Abor Twidan Royal family/clan is only one clan with one Ebusuapanyin, but this same Obirifo Ehunako Ahor Ankobea II has certified 3 more members namely; Kweku Dadzie, Kow Abeka and one kwame Annan all in the same Abor Twidan Royal family/clan as Abusuapanyins creating conflicts here and there among the family.



However, after the death of Nana Abor Ewusie XIX, Chief (Odikro) of Gomoa Fetteh in 1999, the emergence of Nana Abor Yamoah II, allegedly a non-indigene who does not hail from any of the ruling houses, rather, hails from the Asona clan of Dago was un-customarily enstooled as Chief of Gomoa Fetteh and managed to get the backing of the sellf-acclaimed Abusuapanyin Kow Abeka together with numerous gunmen led by Kwasi Alhaji.



This dispute is what has continued for years in several legal battles between the ruling houses of the Stool until the demise of Nana Abor Yamoah II in April 2019 after which the cronies, and land-guards of the deceased chief, led same Kwasi Alhaji, are reported to have launched a wave of terror in the area and unlawfully imposing one Kofi Baah, styling himself as "Nana Abor Atta II” in a “maneuvering” with the help of the embattled Omanhene, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II.



The Kingmakers revealed that the aforementioned revelations were well known to the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council and other government institutions and security agencies after decades of terror in the area.



A recent decision by the Cape Coast High Court in a suit filed by the main Abor Twidan Royal family has barred Kofi Baah self-styled “Nana Abor Atta II" and his cronies from conducting themselves as legitimate Chiefs and custodians of the Gomoa Fetteh Stool until further determined by a competent court of jurisdiction subject to the approval of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council which in itself is at the brink of massive reforms.



Nana Essel further justified his comments by exposing the tripartite relationship between Kwasi Alhaji; and the Paramount Chief, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II who is also a relative of the DCE.



It is on record that the Paramount Chief appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to retain Mr. Quarm as DCE after the 2020 election in a publication by Daily Graphic publication dated 14th July 2021 and headlined, “Retain Gomoa East DCE, Omanhene appeals to President.”



It is therefore prudent for the DCE to work in adherence with the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036) which is the “Bible” of land related activities now and thus, questions the motive of the DCE’s decision to endorse Kwasi Alhaji in attempts to ban his own activities.



It is a known fact that the new Act also criminalizes the acts of land-guards who unlawfully exercise or purport to supervise or control land development and use unlawful means to extort money and other benefits from persons with an interest inland. It stipulates that land-guards who are convicted summarily could face up to 15 years’ imprisonment.



Again, a person who engages a land guard to unlawfully use force, intimidation, or violence to drive another person away from that other person’s land or prevents the other person from having access to that other person’s land commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than ten years and more than fifteen years.



The new Land Act has for the first time prescribed offenses for public officers who falsify records, commit fraud through dubious means, fraudulently remove some documents filed from the Lands Commission, fraudulently mutilate, deface or mutilate any document or register, fraudulently make unauthorized entry or alteration.



Such public officials upon conviction shall be liable to a fine, not less than one thousand penalty units (GH¢12,000.00) and not more than two thousand penalty units (GH¢24,000.00) or to a term of imprisonment of not less than two years and not more than five years or both.



Before the enactment of the new Act, there were 16 laws on land, but that Act 1036 had since repealed 13 of them and codified some.



Act 1036 has made several changes in the existing law including some of the freehold interest, customary tenancies, protection of land and interest in land; accountability for fiduciaries and making them both criminally and civilly liable.



It has also prohibited discriminatory practices under customary tenure, areas reserved for common use, the meaning and scope of a person who is not a citizen concerning the acquisition of land, and restrictions on property acquired by parties during the marriage.



The Act has placed more responsibilities on chiefs and heads of families who hold land in trust for their stools or families.



However, when contacted to respond to the allegations leveled against him, Kwasi Alhaji stated that the allegations were untrue and mere attempts to smear him and his hard-earned reputation.



Abusuapanyin Kwao Attah on behalf of Kwesi pointed out that Kwesi Alhaji has been legally customarily and traditionally installed Mankrado of Gomoa Fetteh Royal Stool under the stool name, Nana Kwesi Kwansah II, saying that his installation to ascend the throne has been the beef of some self-seeking elders.



He showcased historical records from the heads of family, elders and kingmakers corroborated with the credible information from the chiefs and elders of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council which attested to the fact Nana Kwansi Kwansah II remains the legitimate Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh in accordance with the Chieftaincy Act 759 of 2008 which is well captured in Section 57, Sub-Section (1) Who a Chief is.



They explained that based on Section 57, sub-section (1) of the above Act, a chief is a person hailing from the appropriate house and lineage, validly nominated, selected, enstooled or installed in accordance with the relevant customary laws and usage of the particular area.



They warned various self-seeking individuals and elders who are interested in the position of Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh to stop their continuous habit of hiding behind the faceless elders in Gomoa Fetteh to attack the integrity of the traditionally and customary installed Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh,Nana Kwesi Kwansah II.



According to Kwao Attah, those who were attacking the integrity of the Omankrado Gomoa Fetteh are even not from Gomoa Fetteh, explaining that they are not living in the area.



He stressed Nana Essel and his followers who caused unnecessary confusion and trouble in the area living in Accra and warned them to stop their continuous habits of disrespecting Nana Kwansi Kwansah II.



Abusuapanyin Kwao Attah reaffirmed that Nana Kwesi Kwansah II is a recognized member of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council who is in good standing.



He denied that Nana Kwesi Kwansah II is a land guard kingpin who is fueling conflicts in the area, adding that "at the appropriate time "we the elders and kingmakers of the area would deal with those trouble makers who are fomenting trouble in the area."