Gomoa West MP donates 3500 mathematical sets to BECE candidates

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa West Constituency Hon. Richard Gyan Mensah has donated 3500 mathematical sets to schools in the Gomoa West District who are on Monday, November 15 writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Some of the beneficiaries are all schools in Apam, Mumford, Gomoa Nkran, Gomoa Maim, Gomoa Anteadze, Gomoa Fawomanye, and all the Communities in the Gomoa West District.



Speaking to the candidates during the presentation ceremony, the MP advised them to take their lessons seriously to come out with flying colors after the examination.



He encouraged all the 3500 candidates to eschew examination malpractices and make sure they pass to enjoy the Free Senior High School policy.



Hon. Richard Gyan Mensah further cautioned the candidates against engaging in sexual activities after the examination as it may lead to teenage pregnancy which may cut short their senior secondary education.



The beneficiaries thanked the Member of Parliament for the donation and promised to learn and come out with flying colours.



