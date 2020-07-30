General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Gold-track SHS students vacating Friday to go home in batches - GHS

The Government is set to release a comprehensive discharge arrangement for gold track senior high school students as they vacate this Friday.



Director-General for the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye speaking at a Ministry of Information press briefing said the students would be released to go home in batches after an official comprehensive discharge arrangement is released.



He hinted that the arrangement for discharge are in three categories and there will be a press release on that.



He disclosed “the schools that have not reported any case, those students can vacate and go home. The second category is the schools that have had a case. But if in the last two weeks there have been no case, they can also vacate.”



“Third group would be any school that has had any positive case in the last two weeks, the assessment will be done to identify those who had contacts and if any of them is in, their vacation will be delayed whiles we do an assessment and observation after which they can go home. And all parents concerned will be informed.”



He also noted that “we have about seven more deaths at the last update and they’ve come mainly five from Ashanti and two from Greater-Accra. Five males, two females age between 33 to 60 years of age. Four of them did not have any known co-mobidity. The rest were anemia, kidney failure, hypertension and another one with diabetes and hypertension.”





