Gold Mafia: Forget Nana Addo, his letter hasn’t reached Aljazeera’ – Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has mocked the president and his government for threatening to press charges against international media outlet, Aljazeera for some publications in the now infamous expose’ dubbed, ‘Gold Mafia’.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, a letter threatening Aljazeera to retract and apologize for certain comments made in the expose’ has not been delivered to any office of Aljazeera both in Ghana and Doha.



On April 27, 2023, a letter from the presidency was widely publicized and circulated on the internet. In the said letter, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo officially wrote to the Al Jazeera Media Network, demanding a retraction and apology for tarnishing his image over what he described as ‘inaccurate and unfair’ reportage on Ghana’s first gentleman in its Gold Mafia documentary.



“It is imperative that you act forthwith on this request within seven (7) days from the date of receipt of this letter,” the president demanded in a letter his Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, wrote to the media Aljazeera.



It is against this backdrop that Sammy Gyamfi is describing the president as a showman. According to him, the letter from the presidency is yet to get to the Doha office of Aljazeera and the Aljazeera office in Ghana.



He said,“ The letter that Nana Bediatuo Asante has written and is brandishing on social media are raising their shoulders. I just did a quick check and the letter has not reached Doha, it has not even reached the Ghanaian Aljazeera team. So Nana Addo is just throwing his weight about. ”



Sammy Gyamfi also referred to the president’s fight against galamsey as a sham.



He explained, ‘” This result has settled the issue of whether or not President Akufo-Addo is truly committed to the fight against galamsey. This is because anybody who reads the 37 pages of the reports from Professor Frimpong Boateng would come to the realization that Nana Addo’s fight against galamsey is a sham.”



He added that “ the president only placed a ban on small-scale mining so that his families and friends can loot from state coffers. ”



