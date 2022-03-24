Gold Coast, Abyssinia and other names of African nations before independence

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Colonization cost Africa a lot, including the indigenous names of some of its countries.



But after independence, several countries changed their names in an effort to completely cut authoritative links from their colonial rulers.



Below is the full list of Africa’s 54 countries and colonial territories and what they were called prior to their independence.



Bear in mind that Liberia and Ethiopia were never colonized but had their names changed.



Abyssinia – Ethiopia



Africa (province) – Tunisia



Barbary Coast – Algeria



Bechuanaland – Botswana



Belgian Congo – The Democratic Republic of the Congo



Carthage – Tunisia



Central African Empire – Central African Republic



Congo Free State – The Democratic Republic of the Congo



Dahomey – Benin



Equatoria – Sudan and Uganda



Fernando Pó – Bioko



French Congo – Gabon and Republic of the Congo



French Equatorial Africa – Chad, Central African Republic, Gabon, Republic of the Congo



French Sudan – Mali



French West Africa – Mauritania, Senegal, Mali, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Benin



German East Africa – Tanzania and Zanzibar



German South-West Africa – Namibia



The Gold Coast – Ghana



Guinea



Grain Coast or Pepper Coast – Liberia



Malagasy Republic – Madagascar



Monomotapa – Zimbabwe, South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique and parts of Namibia and Botswana



Middle Congo – Republic of the Congo



Nubia – Sudan and Egypt



Numidia – Algeria, Libya and Tunisia



Nyasaland – Malawi



Western Pentapolis – Libya



Portuguese Guinea – Guinea-Bissau



Rhodesia - Northern Rhodesia – Zambia



Southern Rhodesia – Zimbabwe (Southern Rhodesia was commonly referred to simply as Rhodesia from 1964 to 1980)



Rwanda-Urundi – Rwanda and Burundi



The Slave Coast – Benin



Somaliland – Somalia



South-West Africa – Namibia



Spanish Sahara – Western Sahara



Swaziland – Eswatini



French Upper Volta – Republic of Upper Volta – Burkina Faso



Zaire – Republic of the Congo – The Democratic Republic of the Congo



Author: Etsey Atisu