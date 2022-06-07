Going to parliament shouldn’t be your retirement package – Akim Swedru NPP youth to Controller and Accountant General

Politics of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Some youth of the New Patriotic Party in the Akyem Swedru constituency have called on the Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, to desist from meddling in politics at the local level.



According to them, Kwaning Bosompem is seeking to contest the constituency seat hence his involvement in local politics while in office, a practice they say is wrong.



The youth group also alleged that the Controller and Accountant General has been seen at party functionaries enticing delegates with monetary inducements.



In a press statement, the youth indicated that the last straw that broke the camel’s back was when he was spotted at the constituency’s party delegates conference giving out monies to delegates.



“A whole controller should not be meddling in politics. During the delegate's congress, we caught him meeting with the delegates and gave out GHC200 to induce them," the statement read in part.



The group also served notice to Kwaning that he should not consider the opportunity to go to parliament as a retirement package.



"He intends to contest as MP but we want to tell him parliament is not a retirement package for him so he should go home and enjoy his retirement package,” the statement added.



We, the Concerned Youth of NPP in the Akyem Swedru constituency, have noted with dismay, plans by the Controller General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, to contest the Akyem Swedru seat.



More shocking is the fact that, Mr Bosompem is in active service as a public official.



Over time, he has taken advantage of the State’s largesse at his disposal and using it for his selfish parochial interest.



We want to send a strong warning to him, that we won’t allow our conscience to be bought by the monetary inducements he has been offering some of us, delegates.



A whole Controller should not be meddling in politics. During the recent delegates Congress,we caught him meeting with the delegates and gave out 200 cedis to inducements them. He intends to contest as MP but we want to tell him parliament is not a retirement package for him so he should go home and enjoy his retirement.



By 2024, he’ll be 64 years and we, the youth of the Akyem Swedru constituency feel he will not be able to articulate our issues and better represent us in Parliament at the old age.



We reiterate our resolve not to allow Mr Bosompem to buy our conscience with money.



We wish to appeal to our hardworking President Akufo-Addo and the father of our great NPP, to call his appointee, the Controller and Accountant General, to order and leave the Akyem Swedru seat alone.



As we prepare to break the eight, we also implore our National Executives to stand firm and ensure the Controller focuses on his core duty and stop eyeing the Akyem Swedru seat.



Signed



Concerned NPP Youth of Akyem Swedru