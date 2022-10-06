Godwin Mahama declares intention to contest NDC Greater Accra elections

Politics of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Godwin Mahama, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress has declared his intentions to contest the Greater Accra Deputy General Secretary position of the party.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Godwin Mahama touted his dedication, loyalty and service to the NDC in the Greater Accra Region.



Godwin Mahama noted in his statement with his experience over the years, he can help the party achieve its objective of improving its numbers in the 2020 elections and winning the 2024 elections. ‘



“Having served as a member of the Regional and National Communications teams and held other roles in the region, I believe I have garnered enough experience and knowledge to serve the party as Deputy General Secretary.



“With my capabilities and experience in party activities over the last 13 years, I believe I can offer able support to the substantive secretary and other executives to ensure that the NDC wins the 2024 elections”, parts of his statement read.



According to the General Secretary of the NDC, the filing of nominations for the regional elections October 6 and 7 and filling of same October 14 and 15, vetting on October 16 and 17, and appeals for October18 and 19.