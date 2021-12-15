Godliness in education key cornerstone for transforming societies - Proprietress

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: Jessica Aryee, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer of the Nona Graceland School, Mrs. Comfort Tetteh Nanor, has noted that the educational journey is a major contributor to grooming the students into becoming responsible citizens.



According to her, “research has shown that children spend a significant percentage of their waking hours in school. 13.36 percent of waking hours spent in school by the time they are in Senior High School. There is a need therefore to have them placed in the most conducive environments in order to develop their God-given capabilities to enable the children contribute effectively to transforming societies” she said.



She was speaking at the climax of the school's 6th Anniversary Celebrations which included a Graduation and Speech and Awards Ceremony.



The event took place on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at their new campus located at Okpoi Gonno, Accra.



`Addressing attendees, Mrs. Nanor called on stakeholders in the educational sector not to take out Godliness from academic activities.



In her conclusion, she said, “the home may be Godly, the family may be part of a Church. However, when Godliness is absent in schools, the efforts of the other stakeholders will be completely negated. Godliness in education is indeed a key cornerstone for transforming societies.”



Meanwhile, attendees described the event as a colourful ceremony, as all parents and graduands were dressed in beautifully woven Kente outfits.



25 students graduate from Nursery 2 to Kindergarten 1 and 21 students graduate from Kindergarten 2 to Primary 1. Deserving students also were awarded in various categories for their hardwork and academic achievements. The event was held under the theme “Godliness in Education; the key cornerstone for transforming societies”.



The event was chaired by Rev. Dr. Samuel Ayete-Nyampong, a lecturer at the Trinity Theological Seminary and the immediate past Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.



He commended the Management and Staff of the School for sticking to their core values; Godliness, Excellence and Leadership and called for other educational institutions to emulate this in order to raise generations of great scholars who also have a relationship with God.







The special guest of honour for the event was Evangelist Dr. Abboah-Offei of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Grace Congregation (Akropong) and founder and leader of the Patmos Prayer Centre, Akropong.







In a speech read on his behalf by Rev. Emmanuel Quist (Director of Administration, Patmos Prayer Centre), he reiterated the need to deepen discipline in basic schools. “When there is Godly discipline in schools, parents can be confident that their investments into their children’s education will yield greater results not only for the student or the family, but also for the society,” he said.



Photo Credit: Michael Darko