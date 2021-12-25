'Godfred Dame now a hatchet man for Akufo-Addo’ – Felix Kwakye Ofosu claims

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felix Kwakye Ofosu says Godfred Dame is the President's hatchet man



He said the suit by the AG accusing Ato Forson, others is a political scheme



He noted the suit is to gag Ato Forson



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese in the 2020 general elections, has described the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, as a ‘hatchet man’ for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in pursuit of political opponents.



Speaking on Joy FM's 'Top Story' programme on Friday, Kwakye Ofosu stated that, the recent suit by the AG against Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for causing financial loss to the state, is a political scheme by the President.



He stated that, the charges against Dr. Forson are only designed to gag him from speaking against the 1.75% E-levy Bill.



Kwakye Ofosu explained, “this is nothing short of a cruel, callous witch hunt, deliberately embarked upon by an Attorney-General who has turned himself into a hatchet man, and is going after political opponents at will, for the pleasure of his boss the President. It is deliberately designed to silence Honourable Ato Forson, who has been a pillar in Parliament, and has been at the forefront of fighting against the e-levy, which many Ghanaians are opposed to."



He added, "he has also been at the forefront of exposing the maladministration, the malfeasance and corruption of this government. It is for that reason and that reason alone, that the Attorney-General is embarking on this comical, cruel which hunt."



The former Deputy Minister of Information noted that the purchase of the ambulances as referred to in the suit filed by the AG, received due approval from Parliament, Cabinet and the Public Procurement Authority.



He said, the appropriate legal advice from the then AG was to be sought in addition to authorisation for Letters of Credit to be established.



Regarding the ambulances not being fit for purpose, Kwakye Ofosu debunked those claims and said, there were clauses in the contract that made room for such issues to be resolved, thus it is untenable for anybody to accuse Dr. Ato Forson of causing financial loss to the state.



“Indeed, the company involved itself offered to sit with officials to resolve any concerns they had regarding the quality of the ambulances. So if you don’t do that, and a loss is occasioned, that loss actually should be heaped at the doorstep of this government. They’re the ones who have refused in the last few years, to do what has to be done,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu stressed.



Background



The AG, on December 23, filed criminal charges against Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance and two other persons for causing financial loss to the state.



The charges were in relation to the procurement of 200 ambulances during the erstwhile Atta Mills and Mahama-led government.



The AG stated in the writ that, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson did not follow due processes and failed to secure due authorisation in procuring the ambulances.



The AG also alleged that, Dr. Ato Forson was involved in the purchase of assets that were not fit for purpose.