Godfred Dame is becoming dangerous to the justice delivery system – Abraham Amaliba

General News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AG calls for punishment of lawyers who scandalise the court



AG proposed live broadcast of cases of national interest



Amaliba accuses AG of being dangerous to justice delivery



Abraham Amaliba, the Director of Legal Affairs of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has chastised Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice for calling for punishment for lawyers who criticise judges and the courts.



According to him, the call from the AG and his continuous support for the justices of the Supreme Court especially poses a threat to the justice delivery system of the country.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story programme on April 21, Amaliba explained, “I totally disagree with the Attorney-General. He is [rather] increasingly becoming a danger to our justice delivery system. His conduct and comment and always coming to the defence of the judiciary will give the perception that the Executive and the Judiciary are ‘friends’ and it is rather more dangerous.



“For him to be the spokesperson of the Judiciary and at any opportunity he has, he takes a swipe at the lawyers on the other side, because for him, all lawyers should agree with what the SC says, is more dangerous,” he stressed.



Godfred Dame, speaking at the opening of this year’s Bench, Bar and Faculty Conference on Thursday complained about some lawyers who belong to political parties deliberately resorting to social media to bring the judiciary’s image into disrepute



He said, these lawyers embark on such actions when their parties lose cases in the courts.



Dame stated, “My Lord Chief Justice, one would have thought that lawyers would have taken advantage of the digital revolution, which I have spoken about this morning, to consolidate the importance of this legal profession and its role in the affairs of the state.



“On the contrary, recent developments disclose systematic attempts by certain lawyers, often belonging to a side of the political divide to deploy social media to denigrate the administration of justice through poisoning and caustic attacks on judgements of the courts, all be it unjustified. This is often worsened in commentary on so-called political cases where some lawyers perceive the outcome to have far-reaching consequences for the objectives of political parties they sympathize with.”