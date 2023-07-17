Godfred Dame doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

The latest scandal to hit Ghana, in which some senior police officers and an official of the ruling New Patriotic Party plotting the removal of the Inspector-General of Police from office, to has generated public discussion over the past few days.



As captured in a leaked secret recording, the senior police officers seeking to court the support of a leading member of the NPP to prosecute their agenda accused Dr George Akuffo Dampare of being anti-NPP and a threat to the victory of the party in the 2024 general elections.



In one of the tapes, a senior officer is heard listing some of the ‘sins’ the IGP, including being at loggerheads with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.



According to the officer, he had been informed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed that Dr Dampare and Godfred Yeboah Dame do not see eye to eye as a result of the IGP’s leadership style.



“According to Jerry, Godfred doesn’t want to see him at all. He doesn’t like him at all. Godfred Yeboah Dame the Attorney General, he doesn’t like Dampare at all,” the senior officer noted.



GhanaWeb on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, broke the news about a secret recording of police officers plotting the removal of Dr Dampare from office.



The initial publication was accompanied by a 50-minute audio recording detailing the agenda of the police officers during a meeting with one Alhaji, the NPP man.



However, the availability of more damning evidence in the form of video recordings provide more insight into the plot.



In one of the videos, a certain Superintendent of Police identified as Asare goes all out in advocating the agenda of the cabal during another meeting with a senior member of the NPP.



In his attempt to malign the current IGP with various allegations including why he is anti-NPP, Superintendent Asare retorts by saying “because he [Dr Dampare] is naturally born bad.”



In the audio recording published by GhanaWeb, a senior police officer with the rank of Commissioner is heard lobbying for political support for their crusade for the removal of Dr Dampare.



According to the Commissioner of Police identified in the audio as Mensah, the leadership style of Dr Dampare threatens the possibility of the New Patriotic Party retaining power in 2024.



