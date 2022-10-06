God will punish you – NDC women’s organiser descends on Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 6 October 2022

The Upper East Regional Women Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Hajia Charity Asuoma, has chided President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia for the economic hardship in Ghana under their watch.



Speaking to some nursing trainees in the region, the women's organiser accused the current NPP government of deceiving Ghanaians while adding that the president and his vice will not make heaven.



“Dr. Bawumia and Nana Akufo-Addo will not go to heaven. But even now, heaven is rejecting them because they are liars,” she said.



Speaking at a Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) programme organized by the Bolgatanga Midwifery College, the women organiser entreated the students to campaign for the NDC to return to power stressing that the party will change the fortunes of nursing students when it comes back to power.



“Please go back to your branches and work. It’s not only in school that you can work. Engage yourself and work hard and let’s kick them out. And restore your allowa[ance] for you. Today some of your colleagues are in the house selling pure water, some are there selling koko because of what they told you. They deceived you people with lies. Holy ghost fire, God punish them,” she said.



Hajia Charity Asuoma further stressed that the NDC will not condone any machinations by the NPP in the 2024 elections and will go all out to protect their votes.



“We will win the election for you people. We don’t fear anybody, only God. And if they attempt what they did in Techiman and Ayawaso West we swear we will bury ourselves,” she stated.



