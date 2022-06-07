God will not be happy with National Cathedral – Sulemana Braimah

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), is doubting if the almighty God himself will be happy with the National Cathedral project, given the litany of unresolved issues that confront citizens.



He questioned the government’s decision to build an edifice that cost a fortune in the face of numerous challenges that confront the country.



Braimah, who was speaking on JoyNews' AM Show on Monday, said, his reservations about the National Cathedral is not based on his orientation as a Muslim, as some may seek to suggest.



To him, the government's decision to break down many prime infrastructures just to pave way for the Cathedral is what fuels his sentiments about the project.



“On the Cathedral, what can I say? I mentioned the last time that any serious leader who is concerned about the future of this country and would want to see prosperity for the future of this country, would not be committing us to this needless expenditure at this time.



"Why would you at this stage [when] people are suffering? Children are suffering, teachers are suffering, parents are suffering, and nurses are suffering.



I mean suffering everywhere and the country is really under debt and then we have a President who decides to pull down state buildings which have been in place not too long ago and then to commit state resources, millions of it to say we are building a Cathedral. For who? I don’t think that even God will be happy with these actions that is happening,” Sulemana Braimah said.



He noted that despite the lofty expectations which greeted Akufo-Addo’s assumption of office, Ghana has become worse under his watch.