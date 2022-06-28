God will never give power to the NDC – Abankwah-Yeboah

Politics of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Chairman Hopeful, Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, has pronounced the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) unworthy of retaining power.



According to him, the erstwhile NDC party has proven to be a retrogressive party over the years in governance and “to ruin the development gains of the ruling NPP government.”



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, Mr Abankwah-Yeboah looking to replace Freddy Blay as the National Chairman of the NPP noted, “The 2024 upcoming elections will be a different ball game because the party and Ghanaians at large believe that there should be a change in governance every four years.”



“The NDC also believe it’s their turn and working towards achieving victory 2024 touting the NPP of overtime, but I believe it’s the other way round. The NDC’s time is gone past and even God will not give them that power to come to power. So we as a party led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo have realized that whenever the NDC takes over, the gains of our developmental agenda as a country erode,” he added.



He indicated that some progressive initiatives introduced during the former NPP government have all been pushed into ruins during the tenure of the NDC.



Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah further reiterated that the ruling NPP government is more than poised to cling unto the power and “break the 8″.



“When President Kuffour was in power, the School feeding program, NHIS, LEAP and the training allowances among others collapsed the moment he left office. We went to the IMF but didn’t help the country. Though we have been able to rebuild the country with our structures and policy including President Akufo Addo’s free education among others, we won’t look on for the NDC to send us back. We have also decided to educate the public so that they know that the future of Ghana lies in the hands of the NPP,” he stressed.