General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Celebrities Buzz

God will kill Kennedy Agyapong soon if he doesn't stop harassing men of God – Bishop Obinim

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central and Bishop Daniel Obinim

Bishop Obinim has said that Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong would be killed soon by God if he doesn’t stop harassing innocent men of God.



Speaking on OB TV, the founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church said Ken Agyapong’s life would be cut short if he doesn’t stop his agenda of embarrassing innocent men of God in the exposing them.



Angel Obinim remarked that he saw this in a revelation.



He said, ‘I had a revelation last night, and in the revelation, God told me to warn and additionally advice Kennedy Agyapong to turn from his wicked ways as well as end his exposè on innocent pastors.‘

