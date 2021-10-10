God will judge you - Prophet Oduro to Assembly Members accepting bribes from MMDCE aspirants

Politics of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

General Overseer of the Alabaster Prayer Ministries, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, has cautioned assembly members accepting bribes or money before endorsing Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to stop because God’s wrath will come upon them like wildfire.



The man of God in a sermon on Sunday, October 10, 2021, stated that it is sinful for the assembly members to accept bribes before endorsing the MMDCEs.



He said, "Let those who accepted bribes before endorsing the MMDCEs know that they will reap what they had sown. They will pay for what they did. Let them know that God is a judge and he will judge them.”



He posited that the assembly members cannot accept money and bribes and push MMDCEs on the electorates.



“You cannot buy votes and push people to the electorates. God is still a judge,” he warned.



According to him, as a man of God, he must tell people to do good deeds so they would be accepted by God.



To persons who practice homosexuality, he warned them to desist from their evil ways because they will be condemned to death.



He further warned teachers who take advantage of their students sexually to be prepared, because death awaits them.



He was worried the country was recording cases of defilement, rape, and sexual assaults on minors and students by their teachers.